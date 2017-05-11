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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/floors : plywood

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The squiggly Bacterio laminate by Ettore Sottsass on the kitchen countertops was dead stock, and the HEWI drawer pulls were diligently sourced on eBay.
Marine plywood dominates the interior and is especially striking in the compact kitchen and its island's geometric design.
Stainless steel was selected for the kitchen countertops, and the pair relied on a local industrial sheet metal fabricator to help them prepare the material for residential application. The mix of warm and cool adds depth and dimension to the space.