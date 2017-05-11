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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/floors : painted wood

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

When creative director Martin Ringqvist and his wife, My, a teacher, moved back to Sweden after a year in Los Angeles, they wanted an authentic, warm space to live in with their two children. The kitchen’s matte-black Vipp system is paired with an antique white ceramic tile stove that was typical in the late 19th century. Although it’s not operable, the stove is used by the couple as a staging ground for illuminated candles and a storage space for an iPad that controls the home’s sound system.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
A modern, matte-black Vipp kitchen system in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A minimalist interior located in Tel-Aviv, Israel, has been designed by Yael Perry. The apartment was renovated and includes a bright living space, kitchen, and one bedroom, along with a wide bathroom. The designer, who wanted to provide a unique aesthetic that also made the space feel more spacious and bright, chose to design the apartment in one shade of color: white.