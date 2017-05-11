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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/floors : limestone

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
Doors in the kitchen open up the space to the outdoors.
A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
kitchen
kitchen