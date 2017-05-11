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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/floors : laminate

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Earth-toned laminate covers the kitchen niche and shelving for durability. There’s a gas stove and refrigerator, and no running water. “The staff bring you a bottle of water and it's a pump faucet at the sink,” explains St-Laurent.
A closer look at the kitchen, which is painted in a crisp white shade by Farrow &amp; Ball.
For now, the second sleeping loft functions as a closet.
"The drawer pulls are leather straps that I stained," Shaffer says. "We didn’t want any metal hardware in the kitchen since it’s reasonably small and we were afraid of bumping into it. And we just loved the look of leather drawer pulls!"
"Our house is so white and bright and greenery makes it feel cozier," Shaffer says. "Plants are a great way to improve air quality and bring the outdoors inside. I work at a small plant shop so it's difficult not to come home with a new plant every week. Last time I counted, there were over forty plants in this little place."
White-painted tongue-and-groove pine walls and a ceiling contrast with dark laminate floors, creating a bright and warm aesthetic for Katherine and Shelby's tiny home in Portland.
"Be brave and follow your heart when it comes to cabinetry colors," Whitehead says. "If you love it, it will last."
This remodeled kitchen features Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired wood cabinetry with laminates.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.