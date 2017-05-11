Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/floors : cement tile

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The open-plan kitchen-dining-and-living area is located on the first level, where a narrow staircase leads to the second level, where the bedrooms are situated.
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
Two friends spent three years reviving this 16th-century Basque church near Bilbao, Spain. Abandoned since the late 1970s, the church was in need of serious repair. The roof had caved in and vegetation had thoroughly invaded the structure. Built in the mid-16th century, with some add-ons in the form of an 18th-century bell tower and sacristy, the church had obvious archaeological and historical value.
Before the renovation, the kitchen looked out onto the street. Alma-nac moved it to the rear extension.
The graphic tile covers the floor, walls, and ceiling. The kitchen millwork was done by Inovart Carpentry.