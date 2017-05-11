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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/floors : brick

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A true example of indoor-outdoor living, the kitchen space is open along one side and at each end. A large center island and simple shelving along the wall complete this minimal space.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Wood paneling and globe pendant lighting add an authentic midcentury vibe.