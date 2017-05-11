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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/counters : concrete

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
The kitchen features a curved wall from which the island organically extends, both with a microcement finish. The Hinterland Stools are by Australian designer Daniel Boddam.
A staircase with white oak treads accesses the loft-style bedroom. The kitchen counters and bathroom flooring are crafted from concrete mixed with glass beads that give the material an organic feel and a lighter weight.
Custom kitchen cabinetry with a stone countertop is made of the same ash wood sustainably harvested in Canada.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
Three elements of the extension were built off-site: the exterior and structural concrete, which includes patterned brickwork, the nonstructural concrete elements (like the kitchen counter and bath), and the balustrade. An arch motif ties together the renovation.
The kitchen window frames views of old-growth olive trees and massive boulders.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
In the kitchen, concrete floors and counters are offset by wood cabinetry and doors that add warmth to the space.
Stippled glass partition and cast concrete basin and counter
The communal kitchen in the main house provides a space for guests to gather and cook together. This space is sleek and modern with hardware-less marine-grade plywood cabinets and a large, concrete island with seating.
Recycled veneer coats the cabinetry, custom plant holders bring the outside in, and stainless steel provides a modern touch without seeming stark.
Located on the ground level, the kitchen and main living space are open to the elements. Large sliding doors pocket into the wall cavity, providing a seamless connection to the coast. Skylights allow natural light to filter into the space while providing glimpses to the green roof above. A horizontal window provides a snapshot to the rugged, mountainous terrain. The linear kitchen leads along a circulation spine, which connects to the more private areas.
The kitchen is open to the living area, and the guest bedroom can be seen beyond. The picnic table is by Hudson Workshop, and the bright-red light fixture is by Santa & Cole.
The entry of the home leads to a fully open-plan living/dining/kitchen space with full width sliding doors that open to the garden. This part of the home was completed by the owners prior to adding the extension.
A graphic black lighting feature hangs above the kitchen bench, which conceals storage space behind oak doors.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen cabinetry is finished with teak veneer and topped with black concrete.
This backsplash may only cover a small surface area, but its asymmetric tiles are the kitchen’s pièce de résistance.
The architect integrated a dining table into the kitchen island, embracing the common Australian practice of gathering informally in the kitchen.
The angled joinery reflects light down the hallway and offers functional storage. It also naturally directs people from the living area toward the kitchen.
The kitchen/dining space is oriented sideways, making the most of the narrow site and opening out onto the rear courtyard to create an indoor/outdoor living space.
The trusses were made by the building team from solid Australian hardwood and are critical in supporting the roof structure where the mezzanine level previously sat.
The custom-made plywood cabinetry in the kitchen was hand-impregnated with microcement.
If you're itching for color in your kitchen, consider installing a striking black backsplash—it's sure to complement any shade that's near it.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
With an eye to making the home eco-friendly, both structures were built of prefabricated cross-laminated timber, while large openings, like the sliders in the kitchen, promote cross-ventilation.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
The compact kitchenette is kept to one wall and appears of a piece, thanks to a continuous counter that hosts the sink, cooktop, and fridge.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
The kitchen is one of Claude's favorite parts of the home. The team purchased stock cabinets that were professionally painted by a local Amish man and added wooden floors to match the rest of the house.
The faucets, which are made of copper plumbing fittings, reference the history of the building and its industrial roots.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
In the kitchen and dining area, the Akoya pendant by Rich Brilliant Willing hangs over a Bend Goods Bistro Table; the Hoist Sconce over the Signature Hardware kitchen sink and faucet is also by RBW. A Material Kitchen cookware set and Kinto coffee set outfits the kitchen, along with Neenineen ceramics and Snowe glassware. A SMEG fridge adds a retro touch.
White subway tiles and a large window over the sink brighten the kitchen.
The exposed redwood beams have been stripped of layered paint and carefully restored for a natural look.
The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
The concrete countertops, walls, and staircase echo the home's refined modern design aesthetic.
Kitchen
The contemporary guest kitchen has been designed and built by Danish brand VIPP.
The kitchen and dining areas serve as the heart of the home and connect to a small greenhouse via stairs.
The inclined, faceted ceiling, light cannon in the ceramic studio, and vertical veils give the interiors a sculptural quality.
"The geometries converse with the impressive body of the existing farm, at the same time making their mark in the natural surroundings," notes Cécile Combelle, co-founder of the firm.
The bedrooms and the bathroom are located within the fold of the V-shaped section, and are separated from the common area by a dividing wall.
Two French doors open up the open-plan kitchen and dining area to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the water.
A Vipp kitchen and fireplace offer an upscale dining experience, even in the wilderness.
An arched doorway separates the kitchen from the dining room, allowing for easy entertaining.
The chef's kitchen boasts a La Cornue range, custom cabinetry, a farm sink, designer hardware, and a concrete top island.
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