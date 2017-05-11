All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/cabinets : colorful

108 Kitchen Drop In Sinks Colorful Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
Charming and well equipped, the kitchen features a microwave (hidden in cabinetry), plenty of upper cabinet storage for dishes, a stainless sink with pull-out faucet, a double burner cooktop, as well as task lighting. Custom leather pulls add a stylish touch to the cabinets and drawers.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
An elongated, pink terrazzo kitchen island accommodates larger gatherings; it extends all the way into the dining area. Powder-blue cabinets provide a cool contrast.
Fitted with Miele Pro appliances, the fully equipped kitchen features plenty of counter space, along with a center island that’s great for prepping snacks and meals.
The light blue tiles of the kitchen vary in color and are arranged in a graphically arresting herringbone pattern that offers a pleasant respite from the cotton-candy pink of the cabinetry.
The design for MATCH uses unorthodox elements like Muller Van Severen’s signature material, a durable and wax-like polyethylene traditionally used in cutting boards.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
At one end is a petite kitchenette. All the faucets have filters to provide clean drinking water. The toilet employs a waterless, separating waste disposal system.
All of the cabinets and walls were professional-sprayed with Benjamin Moore Simply White, creating a crisp, modern look. The duo then sanded and wiped down the doors, primed them, and used Alkyd Satin paint for the final coating.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
A green linoleum countertop and black cabinets add a pop of color to the wood interiors. Open shelving provides additional storage.
Geometrium's design expertise lies in the apartment sphere, and the Stalinskaya building is no exception—this compact yet stylish kitchen packs a serious punch.
This experimental apartment highlights the forms, lines, and colors of Piet Mondrian’s art.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
A fresh coat of paint can work wonders for a tired kitchen, but the original finish of the doors could limit your options. A laminate door will not take paint as well as an unfinished or sanded-down wood or MDF door, for example.
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The interior of the Polychrome House pops with color and pattern.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
The addition's modern, open kitchen.
The orange countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
The kitchen is one of Claude's favorite parts of the home. The team purchased stock cabinets that were professionally painted by a local Amish man and added wooden floors to match the rest of the house.
A closer look at the kitchen.
Different surface materials create textural richness in the kitchen.
While researching houseboat design, Harry and her team "found Australian houseboats [to be] notoriously dark and heavy spaces." Instead, they turned to the houseboat's setting on the Murray River for inspiration, combining a color palette of mint green, white, caramel, and driftwood.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
The center island serves as a breakfast nook, sink space, and storage, and marks a transition from bold, blue cabinets into open shelving.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
Vibrant blues brighten up the kitchen.
The simple, efficient kitchen features a stainless-steel counter. From the kitchen, another staircase descends to a basement with a utility room, larder, and TV area.
The open kitchen and dining area flows out to the courtyard.
A stainless-steel countertop and sink from PURUS.
The kitchen platform is set two feet higher than the living and bathroom levels, increasing the feeling of spaciousness.
Give your IKEA furniture a quick facelift with these DIY tips—guaranteed to transform your basic pieces into custom, eye-catching furniture in less than an hour, tops.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.
Simple Caesarstone countertops are accented by pops of color in the red bar, multi-tone cabinets, and pendant light fixtures by Troy. Complete with Lez swivel bar stools, the break room is a great place to enjoy lunch or hold an informal meeting.
The Elkay Quartz Classic 25" L x 22" W drop-in kitchen sink runs $240. The "Wire" range hardware is from Superfront.com.
Black wooden doorknobs from Australian brand Kethy were used for the cabinet pulls. The couple decided on bowl-shaped knobs for the larger pantry cabinets, and cylindrical knobs for the smaller cupboards.
In search of an affordable cabinet with a beveled profile, Vanderzeil found a system from Australian brand Kaboodle in alpine, which she and McCarthy painted with the gorgeous Bay-Berry green shade from Haymes Paint.
They opted for minimalistic kitchen appliances to not overwhelm the simplistic design.
The kitchen features cheerful, sea-green cabinetry.
The kitchen cabinetry was created to be much shallower then average cabinets to allow for more floor space. More so, the fridge is skinner yet taller than other models.
Fireplace & Open Kitchen
The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone counters and is completed with blue-painted walnut plywood cabinets.
Walls were knocked down to create an open chef's kitchen fitted with retro blue cabinetry complemented by a dark blue tile backsplash.
The kitchen has been designed to be the heart of the centrally aligned floor plan, and is equipped with a multifunctional wood stove.
Space is maximized in the kitchen thanks to the functional boxes; the fridge and additional storage are built into the bathroom volume on the left.
