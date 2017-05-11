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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
Rick outfitted the kitchen with plywood cabinetry, engineered oak flooring, and open shelving.
Sophia Jungbauer stands in the kitchen of the 324-square-foot home she built with her husband, Henry, in Duluth, Minnesota.
The minimalist design approach allows the materials to take center stage.
Blackened pine continues from the exterior to the interior, where it’s used for the kitchen backsplash and cabinetry. The countertops and open shelving are made from oak.
“Drinking water comes from a 20-liter bottle, and can be delivered to the tap with a foot-operated pump, so no electricity is required,” Bene says. The bottle can sustain two people for three days.
The boat’s cabin is split into two distinct areas—the kitchen and the dining area/bedroom.
The kitchen is outfitted with IKEA and Bosch appliances and a custom sink and countertop by Durat.
Ceilings that are over 10 feet tall provide a feeling of airiness for the tiny home.
A sizable primary bedroom and a sleeping loft above a bathroom flank the kitchen area.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
Rather than wasting precious square-footage on a utility room, the mechanics for the cabin (an on-demand water heat and a two-stage water filter) are housed in two of the kitchenette’s wall cabinets. For cooking, there’s a two-burner induction stove and full-size sink. Most of the cooking is done outside on the grill.
On the opposite side of the tree house, a small kitchenette comes complete with a sink, an induction hot plate, and a small fridge underneath. Other additions include fresh flowers from local florist Stilk & Stæsj, as well as soap from the Norwegian brand Fitjar Islands.
The kitchen cabinetry, counters, and walls are covered with pale birch panels that lend lightness and texture.
The OSB-clad living and sleeping area leads to a bold blue bathroom in this renovated home in Albino, in the Lombardy region of Northern Italy. The white fittings and fixtures in the bathroom echo the retro white cabinet handles used in the kitchen.
The open-concept living space includes a small kitchen, living area and dining area.
Kitchen
Three taps at one end of the kitchen pour carbonated water and beer that the couple brews at home.
For now, the second sleeping loft functions as a closet.
The L-shaped kitchen is located by the entrance to the home, and has a window looking out to the north. Medicinal plants and flowers foraged from the surrounding forest are hung from the roof to dry.
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
The kitchen is open to the living area, and the guest bedroom can be seen beyond. The picnic table is by Hudson Workshop, and the bright-red light fixture is by Santa & Cole.
A rope ladder accesses the loft-style bedroom in the Ada model.
The interior of Ada, Norske Mikrohus's smaller model, is customizable and can be appointed with a wood-burning stove.
Norske Mikrohus built cabinetry and drawers below the kitchen counters, omitting upper cabinetry in an effort to create spaciousness for the interior.
Vilde features plenty of windows so as to flood the interior with sunlight and connect the home to the natural landscape.
"The drawer pulls are leather straps that I stained," Shaffer says. "We didn’t want any metal hardware in the kitchen since it’s reasonably small and we were afraid of bumping into it. And we just loved the look of leather drawer pulls!"
"Our house is so white and bright and greenery makes it feel cozier," Shaffer says. "Plants are a great way to improve air quality and bring the outdoors inside. I work at a small plant shop so it's difficult not to come home with a new plant every week. Last time I counted, there were over forty plants in this little place."
White-painted tongue-and-groove pine walls and a ceiling contrast with dark laminate floors, creating a bright and warm aesthetic for Katherine and Shelby's tiny home in Portland.
A compact kitchen is custom-built for each space. A curved doorway leads to the bathroom.
The smallest cabin measures just 16 feet long, providing space for a tiny kitchen and nook bed.
With a well-stocked kitchen and grill, there is little incentive to leave the property.
A third-floor kitchen looks out over a balcony garden and city views. Bar stools by Pick Up line the centralized island.
At one end of the space, a galley-style kitchen offers redwood cabinetry and shelving. The mostly original space has been upgraded with granite countertops and some new fixtures.
Kitchen cabinetry is finished with teak veneer and topped with black concrete.
The cabinetry is made by Puustelli Miinus. “It is the most ecological kitchen out there,” says AleksAleksii of the black-stained birch cabinets with bio-composite frames.
Inspired by a love of camping, the Bush House, by Archterra, nods to California’s Case Study Houses, built from the 1940s to the 1960s. Set on a family cattle farm in a Western Australia coastal town on the Margaret River, Bush House marries a single-plane roof with a prefabricated steel frame support structure. A rammed-earth wall carries through the house into the outdoors, melding with oiled plywood, anodized aluminum, and salvaged furniture.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds customizable, eco-friendly compact dwellings. They offer two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy—with a base price of $55,000. The company also offers tiny home shells starting at $17,000. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
The custom-made plywood cabinetry in the kitchen was hand-impregnated with microcement.
Charcoal gray-painted cabinetry and leather pulls create a sleek aesthetic for the Gooseneck.
On the upper level, a black "shed" cleverly incorporates the kitchen, bathroom, and storage.
Maddison and Newstadt outfitted the interior with pre-finished cork flooring by Readycork from Premium Floors Australia. Black-painted cabinetry and a built-in bench offset unfinished shiplap timber ceiling and walls.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
A green linoleum countertop and black cabinets add a pop of color to the wood interiors. Open shelving provides additional storage.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
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