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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Josh Kjenner's design devoted a majority of the square footage to ground-floor public areas: a combined living-dining-kitchen area that's conducive to entertaining. The kitchen stools are by Bouclair.
Gerlier chose to recycle the original Ikea kitchen by simply repainting the laminate fronts bright yellow and adding a wood countertop. The sunny shade was chosen to brighten the space and "add cheerfulness to a sometimes very dark room".
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The mixture of dark colored hand-made Moroccan tile backsplash by Mosaic House is offset by contrasting niche lined with light-colored tile. The custom kitchen cabinets were designed by MIRIAM BIOLEK Interior Design with Bendheim's mouth-blown glass inserts.
The sleek modern kitchen is compact, but has floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets neatly tucked away on either side providing ample storage. Locally made features include Monogram appliances, the porcelain tile, repurposed countertops, and FSC-certified, toxin-free custom cabinetry.
Space is maximized in the kitchen thanks to the functional boxes; the fridge and additional storage are built into the bathroom volume on the left.
The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop.
The apartment entrance and adjacent storage are clad in a mirrored finish to make the light-filled home appear more spacious.
The centrally located kitchen volume is faced with high-gloss lacquered panels and features a yellow tile backsplash with black artificial stone countertops.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
The extension created an open kitchen as well as additional interior space for dining and living.
Sarah and her sons prepare a meal in the kitchen, which the Wessels recently upgraded with Bulthaup cabinets, counters, and sink. The stovetop is from Gaggenau and the faucet is from Dornbracht. On the far wall is one of Yoshitomo Nara’s signature eye-patch portraits.
This 40 year-old mahogany-paneled Poggenpohl kitchen system was salvaged in a quirky 70s London home. Poggenpohl is the world’s oldest kitchen brand, and this model comes with pocket doors that slide up to reveal drink ware shelves.