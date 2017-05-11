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All Photos/kitchen/patio, porch, deck : stone

Kitchen Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
Outdoor kitchen
In the dining area, chairs found in an antique store join a table the Wessels made from a piece of mesquite. Overhead is Lindsey Adelman's Branching Bubble fixture.