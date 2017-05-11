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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Track Lighting Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
Soapstone countertops were installed above custom cherry millwork in the expanded kitchen, which has enough shelving for the couple's ceramics collection.
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The kitchen island is made of poured terrazzo, balanced atop a mirrored slab and two orange posts for a playful, postmodern vibe.
Blackened pine continues from the exterior to the interior, where it’s used for the kitchen backsplash and cabinetry. The countertops and open shelving are made from oak.
The squiggly Bacterio laminate by Ettore Sottsass on the kitchen countertops was dead stock, and the HEWI drawer pulls were diligently sourced on eBay.
With a brick backsplash, it is important to make sure that it is carefully cleaned and sealed with a sealant designed for its specific location. There is a charm with exposed brick that, if that is the look you are going for, you will want to ensure that the brick is in good condition and can withstand being exposed.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. In the kitchen, the island features a stainless-steel countertop with a gas cooktop, oven, and a brick half wall.
A picture window and wooden windowsill are among the considerate touches in the galley kitchen.
Located on the ground level, the kitchen and main living space are open to the elements. Large sliding doors pocket into the wall cavity, providing a seamless connection to the coast. Skylights allow natural light to filter into the space while providing glimpses to the green roof above. A horizontal window provides a snapshot to the rugged, mountainous terrain. The linear kitchen leads along a circulation spine, which connects to the more private areas.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
All the original windows were restored and reglazed with high-performance glass. The original openings were reinstated, and the large timber trusses (and the entire warehouse shell) were strengthened to meet the latest earthquake code.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
A third-floor kitchen looks out over a balcony garden and city views. Bar stools by Pick Up line the centralized island.
The minimalist kitchen is outfitted with Corian countertops. The floors throughout are bleached oak.
The modern kitchen features professional-grade appliances and a large island with waterfall countertops. Natural light pours in from a wall of glass stretching across the living room.
Several stairs lead up to the kitchen while a spiral staircase leads down to a covered patio area. The wooden beams draw the eye past the island to clerestory windows and sliding glass doors on the other side.
Gardiner Architecture ensured that flexibility, practicality, comfort, and spaciousness were all present in Elm Street House, as well as natural connections to the oft-used backyard and the surrounding neighborhood. The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish; the counters are Caesarstone. A pass-through window at the sink connects to the yard and makes for easy entertaining.
The kitchen is inspired by the commercial kitchens that the client worked at in his youth.
The kitchen features slightly industrial finishes—including concrete, glass and ceramic subway tiles—that are easy to clean and reflect natural light into the space.
The majority of the kitchen is set into the rear back wall, which is painted black to ground the house in the sloped site.
The kitchen and dining space opens out onto the timber terrace, which has expansive water views.
Wood finishes continue into the light-filled kitchen of Wuehrer House by Jerome Engelking, which is just steps away from the pool.
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
With the help of local design practice Modscape, a family in Melbourne gained a new energy-efficient addition that not only transformed their home life for the better, but also allowed them to live "disruption-free" during the construction process. As the heart of the home, the centrally placed kitchen offers an abundance of storage with the addition of a butler’s pantry.
When creative director Martin Ringqvist and his wife, My, a teacher, moved back to Sweden after a year in Los Angeles, they wanted an authentic, warm space to live in with their two children. The kitchen’s matte-black Vipp system is paired with an antique white ceramic tile stove that was typical in the late 19th century. Although it’s not operable, the stove is used by the couple as a staging ground for illuminated candles and a storage space for an iPad that controls the home’s sound system.
When Nook Architects set out to renovate a 720-square-foot apartment in Barcelona's Poble Sec district, they knew they wanted to retain the space's characteristic elements—especially the original barrel-vaulted ceilings. Here, the track lighting accentuates the rhythmic curves.
Looking the opposite way, a small kitchen is custom built into a galley nook. Along the exterior walls, small circular windows add a nautical touch to the space.
In the open kitchen, a bold red backsplash delightfully contrasts with the crisp white cabinetry.
The kitchen's refrigerator and cabinets are efficiently tucked under the steps up to the sleeping loft.
The kitchen from another angle looking into the living spaces.
The kitchen has been remodeled and updated with a center island and stainless steel appliances.
The chef's kitchen has an eat-in counter, Miele appliances, and a wine cooler.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
The white kitchen cabinetry is by Nikpol. The sink is integrated into a stainless steel benchtop.
Blackbutt timber has been applied to the walls bookending the kitchen unit.
The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
High ceilings make the narrow footprint feel more expansive. A short, glazed passage connects the polycarbonate structure to this room. That passageway also hosts the front entry.
A streamlined kitchen is defined by its white cabinetry against the surrounding cedar walls. The floor is composed of Ash wood.
Stainless steel shelving and appliances tie the kitchen into the home's chic, minimalist style.
Sola Kitchens designed Mandy and Ivan’s luxurious kitchen, which features a brass-fronted island, a vintage oak worktop, and stained oak cabinetry.
The home's cozy kitchen boasts original charm, and is positioned next to adjoining deck.
A modern, matte-black Vipp kitchen system in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
This loft was once a knitting mill in San Francisco.
The kitchen includes a generous butler’s pantry with Libeherr refrigerators.
014.CASA PEX
L.A. architect Jonathan Weston remodeled the kitchen and bathrooms, and added a pool, but other than that, much of the house’s distinctly midcentury architectural features remain intact.
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