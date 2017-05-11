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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Track Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood in Sorrento House by Figureground Architecture. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
"The kitchen appears as a central bench, acting as social knuckle to the interior space," says the firm.
At a home about half an hour from Lake Tahoe, architect Jack Hawkins and interior designer Cheryl Chenault built a house that would support their clients’ unique requirements in a home that would be 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. In the kitchen, two islands, one in the shape of an L and the other a smaller rectangular island, are layered table over one portion create generous space to spread out. Norman Cherner barstools from Design Within Reach line the island in the kitchen, which is crowned by an open loft office. The faucets are from Dornbracht; the countertops are Caesarstone. Hawkins integrated a steel-clad casual eating nook, at left.
The wine cellar.
East Williamsburg Townhouse Renovation by New York Architect Adi Gershoni
Front Detail of the Kitchen
The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
The kitchen includes a generous butler’s pantry with Libeherr refrigerators.
Kitchen Island
A sleek, streamlined open concept kitchen.
Blu Dot stools line up against calacatta gold extra countertops. The custom cabinetry was outfitted by Semihandmade with Ikea cabinet bodies.
Kitchen from Great Room
Kitchen
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
Kitchen
Kitchen and living space looking toward studio and loft bedrooms
Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat
Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above