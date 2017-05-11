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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/floors : slate

Kitchen Track Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.
New custom kitchen with high-gloss cabinets, custom plywood enclosures, concrete island counter top.