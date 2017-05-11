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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/floors : rug

Kitchen Track Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
This loft was once a knitting mill in San Francisco.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.