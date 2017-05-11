Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Track Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Caroline found the backsplash tile at Los Azulejos in Tecate, MX, while she was on a scouting trip for work. She texted Joel a photo: “He was like, ‘I don’t know, it looks a little terrazzo-y,’” says Caroline with a laugh. “But it turned out to be subtle enough.” The team actually had to install the backsplash twice because the first time, the red grout stained the tile surface. Joel and Caroline drove back to Mexico to purchase a second batch, with which they used white grout.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. In the kitchen, the island features a stainless-steel countertop with a gas cooktop, oven, and a brick half wall.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The minimalist kitchen is outfitted with Corian countertops. The floors throughout are bleached oak.
The huge island is the hub of Andrew Dunbar and Zoee Astrakhan’s kitchen. Metallic cabinetry in the kitchen complements the white cabinets that connect the space to the dining area.
Dana Broza of Danka Design Studio was enchanted when she found this alluring bit of green in Tel Aviv's concrete jungle. Through unconventional space planning and creative design solutions, the designer completely transformed an outdated and dark midcentury apartment into a colorful and bright "Urban Jungle." In the kitchen, natural materials such as wood and rattan blend with pops of color. A simple overhang introduces additional seating at the counter.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood in Sorrento House by Figureground Architecture. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
When Nook Architects set out to renovate a 720-square-foot apartment in Barcelona's Poble Sec district, they knew they wanted to retain the space's characteristic elements—especially the original barrel-vaulted ceilings. Here, the track lighting accentuates the rhythmic curves.
A triangular skylight brings additional light into the kitchen, which connects seamlessly with the living area and dining room.
For a clean and bright finish, the light-filled kitchen is fitted with white quartz countertops and high-gloss white IKEA cabinetry.
The renovated kitchen is downstairs on the garden level and features a Bertazzoni range, a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, and Silestone quartz countertops. A door opens to the outdoor space.
"The kitchen appears as a central bench, acting as social knuckle to the interior space," says the firm.
Broza extended the cabinets to the ceiling to provide additional storage, further increasing the functionality of the space.
Natural materials, such as wood and rattan, blend with pops of color. New wood flooring extends through all the living areas, creating a cohesive palette of materials.
As with the external materials, the internal finishes are robust and earthy with the stone for the kitchen countertops chosen for its ability to handle the brightly colored spices and powders of Indian cuisine.
An open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space.
The spacious eat-in kitchen has room for an island.
In this kitchen in Australia, a freestanding island is lit by a skylight and track lighting, while the texture and color of the siding of the island provide a marked contrast to the dark cabinetry of the rest of the kitchen. An oversized sink makes the island an ideal prep space.
An Eames elephant sits by a kitchen nook; the painting is by Michael Shankman.
The chef's kitchen has an eat-in counter, Miele appliances, and a wine cooler.
Dining area with kitchen island
High ceilings make the narrow footprint feel more expansive. A short, glazed passage connects the polycarbonate structure to this room. That passageway also hosts the front entry.
A streamlined kitchen is defined by its white cabinetry against the surrounding cedar walls. The floor is composed of Ash wood.
Natural materials such as concrete, stone, and wood give the architecture a rugged honesty that allows it to harmonize with the pine trees and stone outcroppings outdoors.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
A Parisian Pied-À-Terre by Piret Johanson Studio #designmilk
A Parisian Pied-À-Terre by Piret Johanson Studio #designmilk
The remodelled kitchen.
On the interior, views of both the old stone wall and the landscape beyond are emphasized.
Bunker Workshop used bright, red steel pegboard for the backsplash in this kitchen in Boston loft apartment in a former textile factory.
A small dining space and kitchen area blend into the expansive wood paneling used throughout The Barn.
Level 3 kitchen
Dining room and kitchen
Kitchen looking to back yard
Kitchen
Accessible Kitchen
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
In the office, existing track lighting illuminates cabinetry covered in Lemon Bar by Miller Paint.