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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/floors : concrete

Kitchen Track Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room honors the home's original design and heroes the existing stone wall.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The kitchen island is made of poured terrazzo, balanced atop a mirrored slab and two orange posts for a playful, postmodern vibe.
Whitewashed Tasmanian oak slats line the ceiling of the kitchen, which is designed to be hard-wearing for a family with a passion for cooking. Custom joinery surrounds the space.
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
The double-height volume over the kitchen and living room creates an airy feel. An elevator provides an alternate way to ascend to the upper levels.
Ice Green marble from Signorino Stone forms the backsplash and countertops. The island bench was custom built with 2PAC grooved MDF in the front and Tasmanian oak legs. The bespoke kitchen hood is made from folded metal with a bronze detail seam up the middle.
The open-plan living space enjoys a seamless connection with the outdoors. The kitchen stools are by Earl Pinto.
Located on the ground level, the kitchen and main living space are open to the elements. Large sliding doors pocket into the wall cavity, providing a seamless connection to the coast. Skylights allow natural light to filter into the space while providing glimpses to the green roof above. A horizontal window provides a snapshot to the rugged, mountainous terrain. The linear kitchen leads along a circulation spine, which connects to the more private areas.
Black kitchen cabinetry and appliances reinforce the interior's contrasting color palette. The double-height space also emphasizes the structure's A-frame design with soaring ceilings.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
A third-floor kitchen looks out over a balcony garden and city views. Bar stools by Pick Up line the centralized island.
The kitchen is inspired by the commercial kitchens that the client worked at in his youth.
The kitchen features slightly industrial finishes—including concrete, glass and ceramic subway tiles—that are easy to clean and reflect natural light into the space.
The majority of the kitchen is set into the rear back wall, which is painted black to ground the house in the sloped site.
The kitchen and dining space opens out onto the timber terrace, which has expansive water views.
Drawing inspiration from Japanese contemporary architecture, Jorge Alonso Albendea of Zooco Estudio gave this home in Madrid a modern and minimalist aesthetic. The kitchen features a waxed concrete floor and Muji-esque cabinets, lighting, and counters.
The floors in Tetris Extension by Crosshatch are hydronic-heated, polished concrete.
The kitchen island of OCM House was custom-built on-site by Studio Jackson Scott using Australian Blackbutt.
Font 6 by CaSA
The view from the dining area into Nik's galley kitchen below.
The heart of Nik's home is a spacious galley kitchen fitted out with precision-cut cabinets, ceramic-coated stainless steel countertops and Siemens appliances.
A polished concrete island top contrasts with oak timber cabinetry in the kitchen.
At a home about half an hour from Lake Tahoe, architect Jack Hawkins and interior designer Cheryl Chenault built a house that would support their clients’ unique requirements in a home that would be 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. In the kitchen, two islands, one in the shape of an L and the other a smaller rectangular island, are layered table over one portion create generous space to spread out. Norman Cherner barstools from Design Within Reach line the island in the kitchen, which is crowned by an open loft office. The faucets are from Dornbracht; the countertops are Caesarstone. Hawkins integrated a steel-clad casual eating nook, at left.
The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
The updated kitchen features a lovely tile backsplash and polished concrete floors.
The wine cellar.
The kitchen's appliances are by Gaggenau, with track lighting by Masson Lighting. Fiona installed a shelf in the island so that the owners can personalize the space even more.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
A white metal staircase leads up to the master bedroom.
All of the window and door openings frame composed views of the surrounding countryside, acting almost as paintings hung on the walls.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
014.CASA PEX
A streamlined kitchen with a concrete slab countertop.
A sleek, streamlined open concept kitchen.
A versatile and mobile table with rollers.
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.
Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn.
The kitchen is sized to entertain small parties while also accommodating a more cozy feel for just the family.
Kitchen