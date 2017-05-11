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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/counters : tile

Kitchen Track Lighting Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood in Sorrento House by Figureground Architecture. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
"The kitchen appears as a central bench, acting as social knuckle to the interior space," says the firm.
The Kitchen & Dining Room The custom-made cabinet wall with white washed oak panels and charcoal grey metal detail, resting in front of a striped backdrop. #studioadjective @studioadjective #apartment #home #Kitchen #residential Studio Adjective Ltd. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
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