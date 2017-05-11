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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/counters : marble

Kitchen Track Lighting Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The birch was custom kerfed to look like planks and finished in a white varnish. The table and peninsula were also made to fit snugly into the A-frame.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
The majority of the kitchen is set into the rear back wall, which is painted black to ground the house in the sloped site.
The kitchen and dining space opens out onto the timber terrace, which has expansive water views.
Home to Greg Truen, director of South African architecture and design firm SAOTA, Kloof 119A is a 9,150-square-foot residence in Cape Town that takes advantage of mountain and city views while de-emphasizing the street and neighboring homes. Kitchen joinery was done by Roma Casa Kitchens. Clerestory windows allow mountain views and light to drench the space.
B.E Architecture combines a revitalized kit home with a modern steel-and-glass extension to form a multi-generational Melbourne residence. In the kitchen, black cabinets meld seamlessly with dark countertops, furniture, and sleek track lighting.
An open layout connects the main living spaces—including a large dining area off the kitchen. Skylights and walls of windows usher in ample natural light.
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
Font 6 by CaSA
As with the external materials, the internal finishes are robust and earthy with the stone for the kitchen countertops chosen for its ability to handle the brightly colored spices and powders of Indian cuisine.
The spacious eat-in kitchen has room for an island.
The open-plan common areas on the lower level flow to the adjacent outdoor courtyard.
A white metal staircase leads up to the master bedroom.
Blu Dot stools line up against calacatta gold extra countertops. The custom cabinetry was outfitted by Semihandmade with Ikea cabinet bodies.
Kitchen from Great Room
Dining room and kitchen
Kitchen looking to back yard