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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/counters : laminate

Kitchen Track Lighting Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The large kitchen sits beneath several broad glass panels along the ceiling. The contemporary space is open on three sides, finished in simple white cabinetry with a pop of color along the backsplash.
High-performance windows let in plenty of natural light while air conditioning keeps the home cool.
Despite the small size, Brightbuilt Homes’ modular homes under 200K are tastefully designed with modern touches, like light-toned hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen from another angle looking into the living spaces.
The kitchen has been remodeled and updated with a center island and stainless steel appliances.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
kitchen design, modern comfort hidden + fully applicable
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
A small kitchenette and dining room is located the the windows.
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.