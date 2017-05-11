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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/counters : granite

Kitchen Track Lighting Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
The built-in kitchen features a black polished granite countertop that’s complemented by Ardosia stone floors.
A minimalist interior located in Tel-Aviv, Israel, has been designed by Yael Perry. The apartment was renovated and includes a bright living space, kitchen, and one bedroom, along with a wide bathroom. The designer, who wanted to provide a unique aesthetic that also made the space feel more spacious and bright, chose to design the apartment in one shade of color: white.
A crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG make this space a chef's delight, while exposed beams, an arched stove hood, and a second arched carriage entrance along the back wall connect the room to the home’s rich past.
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.