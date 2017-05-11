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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : track/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Track Lighting Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Reminiscent of a shade that Lou’s grandfather, an advertising creative, liked to use in his work, the red of the Fred Meyer barstools matches the Bluestar range. A pair of steel-wrapped vents rise from the fir plywood millwork, built by Schuchart/Dow.
A streamlined kitchen with a concrete slab countertop.
Open shelving continues into the kitchen. A wood-framed skylight above draws natural light into the space.
Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn.
Level 3 kitchen
Kitchen