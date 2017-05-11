Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Kitchen Track Lighting Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Tiffany swapped out the dated vinyl for matte white tile from Home Depot on the floor. The backsplash is matte white subway tile from Tilezz, and the plywood cabinets are topped with white quartz counters. The Ready Stacking Barstool from Blu Dot are tucked under the island counter.
A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
"We wanted our detailing to be broad gestures that matched the scale of the lake and the views," says Porter. "We wanted it to be a little bit more thoughtful on how we were connecting the interior to the exterior."
Existing brick wall is reinstated with recycled brick and opened to form connection between kitchen and living
With the help of local design practice Modscape, a family in Melbourne gained a new energy-efficient addition that not only transformed their home life for the better, but also allowed them to live "disruption-free" during the construction process. As the heart of the home, the centrally placed kitchen offers an abundance of storage with the addition of a butler’s pantry.
The kitchen island of OCM House was custom-built on-site by Studio Jackson Scott using Australian Blackbutt.
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
In the open kitchen, a bold red backsplash delightfully contrasts with the crisp white cabinetry.
In this kitchen with matte black cabinets, elegant Perini Monroe ceramic tiles line the kitchen backsplash.
A backsplash laid out in a herringbone pattern adds a subtle layer of texture while pendant lighting adds depth. The grout is a light gray color, while the tile itself is white—together creating a distinct backsplash from the black countertop and dark gray cabinetry.
Helgerson selected white Savoy 1”x4” stacked tiles from Ann Sacks for both the kitchen and bathroom.
East Williamsburg Townhouse Renovation by New York Architect Adi Gershoni
The white kitchen cabinetry is by Nikpol. The sink is integrated into a stainless steel benchtop.
Blackbutt timber has been applied to the walls bookending the kitchen unit.
Dining room and kitchen
Kitchen looking to back yard
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design