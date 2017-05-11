Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Kitchen Track Lighting Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The birch was custom kerfed to look like planks and finished in a white varnish. The table and peninsula were also made to fit snugly into the A-frame.
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
The built-in kitchen features a black polished granite countertop that’s complemented by Ardosia stone floors.
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
Ice Green marble from Signorino Stone forms the backsplash and countertops. The island bench was custom built with 2PAC grooved MDF in the front and Tasmanian oak legs. The bespoke kitchen hood is made from folded metal with a bronze detail seam up the middle.
The kitchen’s Caesarstone Pure White countertop extends to the winding tread at the base of the stairs leading up to the mezzanine. Black granite covers the island.
The firm also designed the new kitchen space, opting for a contrasting darker palette.
Black kitchen cabinetry and appliances reinforce the interior's contrasting color palette. The double-height space also emphasizes the structure's A-frame design with soaring ceilings.
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
The kitchen replaced a former hallway with custom-designed MDF cabinetry and an island topped with quartz.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
Gardiner Architecture ensured that flexibility, practicality, comfort, and spaciousness were all present in Elm Street House, as well as natural connections to the oft-used backyard and the surrounding neighborhood. The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish; the counters are Caesarstone. A pass-through window at the sink connects to the yard and makes for easy entertaining.
Taking inspiration from barns, warehouses, Case Study Houses, and Japanese residential architecture, architect Marcus Lee and his wife, Rachel Hart—an architectural model maker—created a unique timber-framed home in Hackney, London. In the kitchen, the Corian kitchen island unit acts as a real hub with a television tucked away under the worktop. However, the kids sit at the island for breakfast and other meals, and when guests come, they end up sitting there and talking while the owners are cooking.
Dana Broza of Danka Design Studio was enchanted when she found this alluring bit of green in Tel Aviv's concrete jungle. Through unconventional space planning and creative design solutions, the designer completely transformed an outdated and dark midcentury apartment into a colorful and bright "Urban Jungle." In the kitchen, natural materials such as wood and rattan blend with pops of color. A simple overhang introduces additional seating at the counter.
By redesigning the entire layout of this formerly outdated ski house, designer Jane Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere. The homey, open kitchen is fully equipped for cooking family meals together.
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood in Sorrento House by Figureground Architecture. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
With the help of local design practice Modscape, a family in Melbourne gained a new energy-efficient addition that not only transformed their home life for the better, but also allowed them to live "disruption-free" during the construction process. As the heart of the home, the centrally placed kitchen offers an abundance of storage with the addition of a butler’s pantry.
Named the Quarry House, this striking, bluestone-clad dwelling has been designed by creative architecture studio Finnis Architects in collaboration with interior designer Carmel Iudica. The kitchen of Quarry House is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish.
B.E Architecture combines a revitalized kit home with a modern steel-and-glass extension to form a multi-generational Melbourne residence. In the kitchen, black cabinets meld seamlessly with dark countertops, furniture, and sleek track lighting.
An open layout connects the main living spaces—including a large dining area off the kitchen. Skylights and walls of windows usher in ample natural light.
A 14-foot-long island topped with stainless steel separates the kitchen from the rest of the living area. The hallway with the surf boards leads to a second bedroom suite.
The living room, kitchen, and dining room flow into one another. The floors are hickory. "I've never used hickory in my life as an architect," says McCuen, whose wife chose the wood for the flooring. He’s since become a convert. "It is fabulous. It works with everything, and it finishes great," he says.
In the open kitchen, a bold red backsplash delightfully contrasts with the crisp white cabinetry.
The exposed metal beams and barrel-vaulted ceilings continue into a small bedroom off the kitchen, visible through a new architectural transom window.
For a clean and bright finish, the light-filled kitchen is fitted with white quartz countertops and high-gloss white IKEA cabinetry.
Broza extended the cabinets to the ceiling to provide additional storage, further increasing the functionality of the space.
Natural materials, such as wood and rattan, blend with pops of color. New wood flooring extends through all the living areas, creating a cohesive palette of materials.
In this kitchen with matte black cabinets, elegant Perini Monroe ceramic tiles line the kitchen backsplash.
As with the external materials, the internal finishes are robust and earthy with the stone for the kitchen countertops chosen for its ability to handle the brightly colored spices and powders of Indian cuisine.
An open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space.
The view from the dining area into Nik's galley kitchen below.
The heart of Nik's home is a spacious galley kitchen fitted out with precision-cut cabinets, ceramic-coated stainless steel countertops and Siemens appliances.
A polished concrete island top contrasts with oak timber cabinetry in the kitchen.
The kitchen cabinets are from Multiform's Form-1 line, which was designed by Carsten Michelsen in 1982. Per the company's website, Form-1 was Michelsen's effort to "elevate the Scandinavian kitchen to the level of the Danish furniture classics of the 1950s."
The ceilings in the great room are almost 23 feet high, and "the lot provides magnificent views over the entire city of Oslo in different directions," said Taugbøl, which the firm made sure to capture with the window placement.
The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
The updated kitchen features a lovely tile backsplash and polished concrete floors.
The open-plan common areas on the lower level flow to the adjacent outdoor courtyard.
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
"The family are very close-knit with a lot of nostalgia for a cottage that their grandparents once owned. Things like cedar shakes, painted pine paneling, handmade bed quilts, and ceramic tiles reminiscent of quilt patterns bring those memories back. The clients' children are now young parents with contemporary taste and needs, so the design had to feel youthful," says Hope.
The white kitchen cabinetry is by Nikpol. The sink is integrated into a stainless steel benchtop.
Blackbutt timber has been applied to the walls bookending the kitchen unit.
The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
High ceilings make the narrow footprint feel more expansive. A short, glazed passage connects the polycarbonate structure to this room. That passageway also hosts the front entry.
A streamlined kitchen is defined by its white cabinetry against the surrounding cedar walls. The floor is composed of Ash wood.
All of the window and door openings frame composed views of the surrounding countryside, acting almost as paintings hung on the walls.
The home's cozy kitchen boasts original charm, and is positioned next to adjoining deck.
- Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
