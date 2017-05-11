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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : table/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Table Lighting Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
The countertops, made of Silestone Eternal Calacatta Gold, extend into the winter garden.
Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space is outfitted with hoop pine plywood panels. Durable black Formply designates the kitchen area
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
Kitchen.
The original load bearing wall was replaced with a wood beam and vertical supports, creating a more open floor plan.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.