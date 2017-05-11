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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : table/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Table Lighting Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The interior is mostly painted white with vibrant pops of color adding a distinctive Bauhaus touch. In the kitchen, this is expressed through the mustard yellow cabinetry. "I really love Bauhaus and Mid-Century tones,
Black and white elements intersect in this clean, modern kitchen. Often, black and white kitchens benefit from a pop of color, seen here with these bright red barstools.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
In the kitchen, white MDF cabinets stow tools. A Lebanese cedar island and stainless-steel countertops provide ample work space—and a place to display treasured items, such as the Buono V60 drip kettle by Hario. The island features a Franke sink with a Vola faucet. The oven is by Siemens.
Solid wood shelves can be a great way to add contrast and texture a kitchen, especially an all-white one. If you're looking to add more fun pops of personality, opt for decorative brackets.