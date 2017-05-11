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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : table/lighting : ceiling

Kitchen Table Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The countertops, made of Silestone Eternal Calacatta Gold, extend into the winter garden.
outdoor kitch·en·ette
Kitchen.
The original load bearing wall was replaced with a wood beam and vertical supports, creating a more open floor plan.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
A Column lamp by Apparatus and concrete countertops join a Bertazzoni propane range. The brass pendant is by Workstead.