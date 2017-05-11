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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : table/lighting : accent

Kitchen Table Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
Freshly baked cookies can go directly from oven to eager eaters in the living room via the pass-through.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.