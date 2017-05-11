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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : table/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Table Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The interior is mostly painted white with vibrant pops of color adding a distinctive Bauhaus touch. In the kitchen, this is expressed through the mustard yellow cabinetry. "I really love Bauhaus and Mid-Century tones,
Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
The original load bearing wall was replaced with a wood beam and vertical supports, creating a more open floor plan.