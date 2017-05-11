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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : table/counters : wood

Kitchen Table Lighting Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The office space—which had been the former workspace of the client’s father—was left as is.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space is outfitted with hoop pine plywood panels. Durable black Formply designates the kitchen area
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
In the kitchen, white MDF cabinets stow tools. A Lebanese cedar island and stainless-steel countertops provide ample work space—and a place to display treasured items, such as the Buono V60 drip kettle by Hario. The island features a Franke sink with a Vola faucet. The oven is by Siemens.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.