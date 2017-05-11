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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : table/cabinets : metal

Kitchen Table Lighting Metal Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
outdoor kitch·en·ette
Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.