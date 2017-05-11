Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/lighting : table/backsplashes : marble

Kitchen Table Lighting Marble Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
Font 6 by CaSA
Hues of blue and coral create bold pops of color throughout the apartment. Painted coral I-beams follow the lines of what used to be partitions in the single, open space.