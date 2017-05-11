Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/lighting : table/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Table Lighting Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
The original load bearing wall was replaced with a wood beam and vertical supports, creating a more open floor plan.