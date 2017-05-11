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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : recessed/floors : rug

Kitchen Recessed Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Corresponding with the exterior facade, cedar runs along the ceiling and interior walls. The back half of the home features a galley-style kitchen with full-size sink, stove, and fridge.
Clara kept the kitchen, which had been freshly remodeled prior to her moving in, appreciating the high-quality fixtures.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
Designed to be energy efficient and to have a minimal impact on the environment, Fish Creek House by Archiblox was inspired by the principles of permaculture and the homeowners’ desire to be self-sufficient as they work towards minimizing their carbon footprint. The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
A family of five live comfortably and stylishly in a freshly renovated 180-square-foot camper.
"Although it looks like an inoperable window, these allow for ventilation," Wiedemann said of the glazing lining the kitchen and dining areas. The architects opted for Marvin Casement Venting units in custom-widths.
Monroe Workshop custom made the kitchen shelves.
Extensive glazing keeps the open-plan living space bright and airy and provides expansive views, allowing the couple to immerse themselves in their rural surroundings. The hearth is a Horama Fireplace by Chiminees Philippe.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
The open chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, Viking appliances, and flows into a light-infused dining area.
The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances and accessories. The custom cabinetry is by Woodcase Fine Cabinetry and the appliances are by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asko.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
The open kitchen provides plenty of workspace and storage.
One hundred-percent handmade in Morocco by local artisans who have learned the art of tile making from their fathers and grandfathers, Tiles of Ezra specializes in ornate Moroccan Zellige, natural-glazed clay tiles.
Designed to encourage communal cooking, the kitchen includes counter seating with Bacco Leather Counterstools (Design within Reach), as well as a built-in bar with a glassware display.
A streamlined modern kitchen with white cabinetry.
“Because the property is so narrow, we had to be strategic in laying out the plan,” Mitchell says. “Our goal was to create an open plan that spanned from exterior wall to exterior wall in order to make the home feel as large as possible.” Solid oak flooring fills the space and pendants from Kenroy Home illuminate the kitchen.