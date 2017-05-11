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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : recessed/floors : painted wood

Kitchen Recessed Lighting Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Throughout the home, the original strip-wood floorboards were preserved and painted a soft, muted gray. The cool tones of the kitchen are punctuated by a bright yellow children's table by the bay window.