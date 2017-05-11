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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : recessed/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Recessed Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchens range from compact, galley kitchens to open plans like the one above in the larger of the four units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club.
Walnut veneer walls warm up and unify the open-plan spaces.
Floor-to-ceiling jalousie windows bring in plenty of natural light.
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.