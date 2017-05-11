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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : recessed/floors : limestone

Kitchen Recessed Lighting Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
A look at the spacious eating area, office nook, and a bespoke built-in daybed, completed with a reading light. Large doors open the space to the outdoors for integrated indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months.
A three-inch Calcutta Prima slab was used on the kitchen range wall and backsplash.
Here, more traditional details give way to contemporary design. Unadorned Anigre veneer millwork frames boldly articulated elements, such as the black lacquer espresso station and linear stainless-steel bar. The large island provides increased workspace, and the cabinets add extra storage without destroying the clean, contemporary lines. The flooring is Loire Limestone.
At the back of the home, a new extension includes a spacious, modern kitchen.
Kitchen, looking towards the dining room
Spacious and bright, the kitchen features a large island with seating and opens up to the living area.