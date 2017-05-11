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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : recessed/counters : granite

Kitchen Recessed Lighting Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Corresponding with the exterior facade, cedar runs along the ceiling and interior walls. The back half of the home features a galley-style kitchen with full-size sink, stove, and fridge.
The sleek marble island pops against the black cabinetry—all of which was custom designed for the space. The rear countertop is made from black Zimbabwe granite. The flooring is oak timber in a custom 320 mm width.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
Beach, hills, and flatlands vibes all swirl together in architect Clive Wilkinson's Los Angeles home, where guests are greeted with a laser-cut metal stair railing. Situated on a steeply sloping site, the distinctive structure lends itself to a living attic, pool deck, and garden terrace, mixing elements like low-slung Italian furniture and oak flooring. Bright green makes a splash in the kitchen, which is tucked underneath Douglas fir rafters.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
A new banquette seating area tucked off the kitchen links to the breakfast terrace and has great views. "That's a nice perch to sit in and enjoy the kitchen and the landscape," says Woofter. Carolyn Woofter designed the custom copper hood to sync with the La Cornue stove beneath it.
Black granite counters top fir cabinets, and are accented by walnut open shelving in the new kitchen. The pendants are by Visual Comfort.
The kitchen was updated prior to 2014 with black honed granite countertops and a punchy tile backsplash.
The galley kitchen features crisp white cabinetry with contrasting black accents.
A peek inside one of the site's five ADA-accessible “X Suites.” The 275-square-foot units were designed by M-Rad and maximize every inch of space.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The updated, modern kitchen has plenty of counter space.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
The kitchen features custom-stained, white oak cabinetry and honed granite countertops—plus plenty of storage.
The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a granite island with a breakfast bar, and a butler's pantry.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
Soft-toned wood finishes are the perfect touch for white kitchens with black countertops. The ribbon-mahogany seen here was built by Andrew Greene of Potomac Woodwork.
Marble countertops of black and white with kitchen cabinets finished in sparkling white are offset by a unique glass backsplash, which offers a hint of the surrounding rainforest.
A look at the spacious eating area, office nook, and a bespoke built-in daybed, completed with a reading light. Large doors open the space to the outdoors for integrated indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months.
The kitchen has been recently updated and features an island with bar seating.
Here, more traditional details give way to contemporary design. Unadorned Anigre veneer millwork frames boldly articulated elements, such as the black lacquer espresso station and linear stainless-steel bar. The large island provides increased workspace, and the cabinets add extra storage without destroying the clean, contemporary lines. The flooring is Loire Limestone.
The abundance of white and gray surfaces and uninterrupted lines gives the kitchen a serene feel, which is enhanced by the views of the unspoiled countryside through the glazed doors. There is no shortage of worktop space, thanks to its C-shape design and large central island.
The corridor ends at the kitchen with a solid granite island that looks out over an open-plan dining and living area. This space features a fireplace and picture window that is set within a large concrete hearth wall.
Kitchen
The Kitchen
The original cast-iron supporting columns have been painted black to provide a striking contrast to the warm wood.
Honed granite was selected for the kitchen surfaces because its matte-like finish is easy to maintain and hard to damage. Eight-foot sliding glass doors bathe the kitchen and adjoining living room in ample sunlight.
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.
A granite island countertop and black American oak cabinetry are a winning combination for the utilitarian kitchen. The sleek kitchen pendant lights are Matric-P4's from Lightnet.
Kitchen, looking towards the dining room
Kitchen with glulam stair
kitchen