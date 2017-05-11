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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : recessed/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Recessed Lighting Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

A dramatic Cle’ Zellige tile wall tastefully infuses the open space with another layer of color.
Wine cellar
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The clients love cooking and spend a lot of time in the kitchen, so they wanted a working kitchen which felt connected—but that wasn’t the central point of the home.
The chef's kitchen includes ample counter-space for meal prep, as well as bespoke cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, and a large central island.
A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
The gourmet kitchen features a large center island with a spacious breakfast bar and top-of-the-line appliances. Extensive glazing keeps the space bright and provides breathtaking views of the surroundings.
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
If the idea of a plain white backsplash doesn't appeal to you, but you still want a neutral backsplash, consider handmade tiles or a material that comes in a range of colors and tones. Here, a cream-colored backsplash made of traditional Moroccan tiles and available through Emory & Cie line the backsplash of the kitchen.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
To keep the home as open as possible, elements like refrigerator drawers were selected in lieu of traditional appliances.
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.
Kitchen