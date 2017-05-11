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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : recessed/backsplashes : mosaic tile

Kitchen Recessed Lighting Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
The kitchen was updated prior to 2014 with black honed granite countertops and a punchy tile backsplash.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The original redwood tongue-and-groove ceiling was hidden underneath coats of white paint. The design team carefully sanded and refinished the boards to restore the beautiful natural wood. They also preserved the home's original globe ceiling pendants and in-floor radiant heating system.
The bright and airy kitchen is flooded with light from all directions. The inviting space enjoys visual connections to both the side patio and rear yard.
The relocated kitchen is anchored to one side of the home, rendering the rest of the space open and usable. White custom cabinetry and Caesarstone counters keep the room bright and airy. The kitchen appliances are from Miele, with the addition of a Sub-Zero refrigerator and ceiling-mounted Futuro Futuro flush range hood.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
Malboeuf stands at a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator in the kitchen. He and Bowie shopped around to find appliances that balance cost and performance: the dishwasher is Bosch, the gas cooktop is Dacor, and the oven is Fagor. Walnut veneer clads the cabinets, and the floors are bamboo.