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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : recessed/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Recessed Lighting Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The simple and elegant new kitchen.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Dining and kitchen
Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo