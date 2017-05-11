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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : recessed/backsplashes : metal

Kitchen Recessed Lighting Metal Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen's lime-washed ceiling catches the light and added depth to the space, while wood cabinetry and a corrugated backsplash echo the texture and materiality of the home's exterior. The cabinets are from Reform Cabinets.
Don’t underestimate the power of lighting. “I find the most overlooked feature in kitchen design to be efficient, well-designed lighting,” states Risa Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture.
"Also consider performance when purchasing an older house, as these properties use a ton of energy,” says Schaer. “Many midcentury homes are minimally insulated and can be costly and challenging to remedy. For example, if you want to add insulation to a roof, you have to add it above the roof because there is no cavity for insulation."
The kitchen features Ikea cabinets, soapstone countertops, and steel backsplash. The oak panel doors conceal additional storage and mechanicals.
A green laminate countertop by Abet Laminati is surrounded by Norman Foster’s Emeco 20-06 counter stools at the island in the kitchen, which has an integrated Frigidaire induction range, Faber Cylindra Isola range hood, Blomberg dishwasher, Fisher & Paykel fridge, and flat-grain fir plywood cabinets by Portland craftsman Doug Chamblin.
The clients love cooking and spend a lot of time in the kitchen, so they wanted a working kitchen which felt connected—but that wasn’t the central point of the home.
Due to its location under a lower ceiling, the kitchen gets the least amount of natural light in the home. However, Kiev-based architecture and design studio 2B.group mitigated this problem by using stainless-steel surfaces, which reflects sunlight streaming in through the dining and living.
An abstracted take on the kitchen island design gives the impression of a table when viewed from the living area, integrating both rooms around a central gathering point.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
The spacious, open kitchen is decked out with four Wolf ranges and two refrigerators.
A peek inside the skylit kitchen with clerestory windows.
Above the integrated pantry and bathroom is a lofted sleeping area. A small wood stove creates warmth and coziness on cold days.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
In the kitchen, the team refinished the original cabinets, supplemented them as needed, and introduced a new stainless steel countertop. New appliances provide modern functionality.
KITCHEN
Before: SHED redesigned the kitchen as a series of interconnected functional zones, which are linked by a continuous kitchen counter. This approach allowed the architects to increase usable space without modifying the house’s exterior. It also helped to visually connect the kitchen with the living area, while still maintaining separation via the walnut plywood cabinets and solid walnut eating counter, which serve as partitions.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Kitchen
The custom gourmet kitchen has a center island, marble floors and countertops, white lacquer and oak cabinetry, stainless steel Miele appliances, and a view.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Living Divani pull up to an island with Bretonstone countertops; the faucet is by Blanco.
In a modern home in the Illinois River Valley, the kitchen worktop is a seamless, stainless-steel surface with integrated sink and backsplash, custom-fit by Elkay. The sheen on the backsplash helps reflect light in the kitchen, and complements the hardware on the white cabinets.
Fans were added for improved air circulation.
In this kitchen and dining room, architect Bergendy Cooke rethought traditional wood panelling using black pigment-stained veneer. The kitchen has expansive surfaces, including a long, wood-topped kitchen island where the couple cook and entertain, and where the children eat and play. "All of the materials were selected for their integrity and longevity," says Bergendy.
Kitchen
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Large windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors have been integrated into the living space, providing an abundance of natural light, as well as easy access to the outdoor garden space.
The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
Containing the kitchen, office, library, and plant room, the building can be seen as a form of a pulpit, a place to foster the owner’s life and work. A birch plywood skin wraps the mezzanine structure, linking spaces and functions.
A couple takes a minimalist approach to their Brooklyn apartment, focusing on supple materials, subtle gradations of color, and custom finishes by local craftsmen. The Mandayam–Vohra family gathers under one of Workstead’s signature three-arm chandeliers, shown here in its horizontal configuration. Bartenschlager designed the white cabinets and is responsible for the walnut counters both on the kitchen island and near the stove.
New Zealand architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife, Kate, designed their vacation beach home in Paraparaumu with an open-plan kitchen with open shelves, bar light bulbs, and bright orange MDF cabinets.
Modscape delivered this pool house that's hidden behind cinderblocks. The Australian company offers modular homes and commercial modular building services that minimize environmental impact.
The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal (“Very trailer,” says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.