265 Kitchen Pendant Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
The house can be built for approximately the same cost as a traditional site-built home, yet the Recycled House offers superior energy efficiency and the added value of a lower carbon footprint.
The modern interior design and finishes are by interior designer Mackenzie Waterman.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Located in the addition to the home, the new kitchen flanks the residence’s original brick wall, open to the living room on the other side. White washed maple cabinets with a muted grain create a clean, simple cooking space.
There is another well-equipped kitchen on the middle level. Large sliding walls of glass enable seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
The modern kitchen also overlooks views of the outdoors. The countertops are polished marble to match the sandblasted marble floors.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
Fitted with Miele Pro appliances, the fully equipped kitchen features plenty of counter space, along with a center island that’s great for prepping snacks and meals.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A view into the indoor/outdoor kitchen.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The kitchen has matte-black cabinetry and a black faucet at the sink that create an understated, streamlined composition. A skylight provides additional light in the double-height space.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
The original redwood tongue-and-groove ceiling was hidden underneath coats of white paint. The design team carefully sanded and refinished the boards to restore the beautiful natural wood. They also preserved the home's original globe ceiling pendants and in-floor radiant heating system.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The long, narrow kitchen, at only 11 feet wide, is delineated by the ‘tapas bar’ island, a wall of floor to ceiling concealed cabinetry, and a long white counter contrasting with a charcoal wall.
View from the kitchen into the dining room.
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
The opposite view of the kitchen.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
KITCHEN
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
An Arteriors Wahlburg Chandelier hangs over the kitchen countertop.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Kitchen
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
The light-filled kitchen features Leo Bar stools from Room and Board, Doo-Wop pendant lights by Louis Poulsen, and GE Monogram appliances. The backsplash is Heath Tile and the countertops are Solid Surface.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
The ceiling plane is now simplified and the hood vent over the range melds seamlessly with it and the floating shelves. Farnham and Samuel also reimagined the adjacent hallway as a library alcove for Goldsmith, who loves to read.
Now, thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's “Mizzle.” The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
The simple and elegant new kitchen.
The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.