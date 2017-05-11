All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/lighting : accent

67 Kitchen Pendant Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
Kitchen with white panel cabinetry, marble counters and black bar stools.
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
The consistent use of light wood makes the interior finishes appear to recede while directing attention to the views outside.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
The interior spaces are simple and clean, allowing the panoramic views to remain the center of attention.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
This industrial-style kitchen with stainless steel counter tops is a chef's dream.
As with the external materials, the internal finishes are robust and earthy with the stone for the kitchen countertops chosen for its ability to handle the brightly colored spices and powders of Indian cuisine.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
The open-layout kitchen blends into the dining area and living space. Andrew Berman renovated the kitchen, but interior designer Justin Charette provided the styling and accessories.
The simple and elegant new kitchen.
The Olson Kundig-designed kitchen features green soapstone countertops and oak veneer cabinets, with custom Olson Kundig hardware.
Patinated metal was used to create the arc of the kitchen cabinet.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.
The larger kitchen/dining area also allows for easy and convenient entertaining.
The kitchen features the original wood-paneled ceiling, polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry from Woodline Design, a black granite countertop, and stools from Restoration Hardware.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
Customized whitewashed woodwork with Caesarstone Fresh Concrete counters and a geometric Health Tile Little Diamond backsplash carry the neutral palette from the atrium into the kitchen. A Mooi pendant adds a nice subtle accent.
The open plan of this white kitchen helps keep the interiors bright, while also creating a greater sense of spaciousness. The black stools at the bar draw the eye upward to the unique black light fixtures in this white kitchen with black countertops.
In Chicago’s Lower West Side, editorial director Chelsea Jackson and and her chef husband Arthur renovated their fourth-floor condominium to include a custom Bulthaup kitchen. "We wanted to find a kitchen island that would be light enough to make the room seem large while still standing up to heavy-duty cooking," Chelsea notes. Calls to kitchen retailers were fruitless until Arthur reached the Bulthaup showroom, where the staff suggested he come check out a floor model of the discontinued System 20 kitchen. The stainless steel island, with its precise profile and gas cooktop, was exactly what the couple was after, and they bought it on the spot. A full Bulthaup kitchen—completed with components from the B3 range—would soon become the centerpiece of their new home.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.
The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The taraxacum suspended lights are by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni. The stools are by Fritz Baumann.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
kitchen design, modern comfort hidden + fully applicable
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Homeowners Cecilia Tham and Yoel Karaso renovate their home in Barcelona, harmoniously overlapping elements of the old and the new. Photo by: Gunnar Knechtel
Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides, the material palette for the unit includes contemporary industrial touches such as iron, glass, and wood.
Transformable furniture such as a kitchen island with a built-in extendable dining table, were used to maximize space.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
A 1953 modern home by Curtis and Davis in New Orleans’s Lakeshore neighborhood proved too tempting to pass up for veteran renovators Maury Strong, a film producer with an A-list client roster, and Ron Caron, a public school teacher. But the couple soon discovered that the flood-damaged structure with multiple sloppy renovations was a bigger challenge than they had imagined. With the help of a team led by Wayne Troyer and Natan Diacon-Furtado of studioWTA and the original architectural plans, they created a modern oasis to last a lifetime.
At Agencie, we believe kitchens are modern-day parlor rooms. We incorporate stunning visual elements into the kitchen. A majestic Lacanche range takes center stage in this kitchen.
Presented with three possible kitchen units by Blu Homes, the residents selected one that has less cabinetry and a more fluid layout. The bar stools are from Crate and Barrel.
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
The formerly dark basement kitchen now feels much lighter, thanks to the addition of white oak floor boards, bright plaster walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in garden views.
Furniture and decoration add the characteristic colorfull palete of mexican traditions
Edwardian Renovation - Kitchen
Kitchen featuring custom sustainable joinery by The Nest, recycled brick wall with no VOC paint, and photography by Brooke Holm (represented by Modern Times)
12

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.