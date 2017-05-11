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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/floors : travertine

Kitchen Pendant Lighting Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Thanks to a 2000 renovation led by Hollingsworth's son, Russell, the home is twice the size of other Neoteric homes, offering 3,865 square feet of living space across two levels.
Perry also cites the location as having helped set the tone for the project. "For Palm Beach, there was a simple equation: Sunshine + Palm Trees = A happy colorful home," Perry explains.