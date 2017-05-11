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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/floors : rug

Kitchen Pendant Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
It was Elsie, the goldendoodle, who started it. “We were living in a tiny house in the center of Byron Bay with two little children and Elsie in the middle of the wet season,” says homeowner Cheryl Kitchener.
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
These custom laminate kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks— add a pop of color to this Seattle kitchen.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
"We saved the cabinets—just repainted and chose new hardware,
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
Pops of color carry through from the cabinets, to the carpet tiles, to the artwork and furnishings. Black and white accents balance with the boldness.
The renovated kitchen features a sleek island-peninsula, allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the glass-walled exterior to the inner atrium.
By using color, wood, and polished concrete floors, this apartment in Berlin is full of personality. In the kitchen, polished statuario marble covers both the island's countertop and the backsplash in the custom kitchen cabinet block. PSLAB designed the light fixtures, and the island has open shelving incorporated into it for easy access to cookbooks and other reading material.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.
The original kitchen has vintage chrome hardware, a Western Holly oven, orange Formica counters, and cork flooring.
The open chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, Viking appliances, and flows into a light-infused dining area.
The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances and accessories. The custom cabinetry is by Woodcase Fine Cabinetry and the appliances are by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asko.
The home possesses an authentic midcentury vibe with period-appropriate, contemporary updates.
The open kitchen provides plenty of workspace and storage.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
This loft was once a knitting mill in San Francisco.
“Because the property is so narrow, we had to be strategic in laying out the plan,” Mitchell says. “Our goal was to create an open plan that spanned from exterior wall to exterior wall in order to make the home feel as large as possible.” Solid oak flooring fills the space and pendants from Kenroy Home illuminate the kitchen.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
The predominantly white color scheme and quality of natural light in Zeitgeist – a cozy one-bedroom holiday rental apartment in Shoreditch gives the home a peaceful and Zen-like aura.
The kitchen’s tubular lights were replaced with Heavy Medium pendants by Benjamin Hubert. The space is outfitted with a suite of Monogram cooking appliances. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
A 1953 modern home by Curtis and Davis in New Orleans’s Lakeshore neighborhood proved too tempting to pass up for veteran renovators Maury Strong, a film producer with an A-list client roster, and Ron Caron, a public school teacher. But the couple soon discovered that the flood-damaged structure with multiple sloppy renovations was a bigger challenge than they had imagined. With the help of a team led by Wayne Troyer and Natan Diacon-Furtado of studioWTA and the original architectural plans, they created a modern oasis to last a lifetime.