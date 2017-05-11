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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Pendant Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
A closer look at the kitchen.
The kitchen cabinetry is also original and contributes to the authentic midcentury vibe.