213 Kitchen Pendant Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos And Ideas

The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
Fitted with Miele Pro appliances, the fully equipped kitchen features plenty of counter space, along with a center island that’s great for prepping snacks and meals.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end electronic appliances—including an oven, induction plate, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer.
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
The kitchen flows into the dining and living areas, punctuated by personal touches like a record player and a graphic, large-format print of pineapples created by the architect and his wife.
An L-shaped skylight is the highlight of the kitchen, from which views of the garden and pool are visible.
The kitchen has matte-black cabinetry and a black faucet at the sink that create an understated, streamlined composition. A skylight provides additional light in the double-height space.
Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
Kitchen view
TopZero sinks and drying racks come with each Hygge Supply kitchen island.
Kitchen view with Hygge Supply cabinets.
View from kitchen island to great room with steel mantel fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
The kitchen in 1220 E. 12th Street House features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on a serene grove of oak trees. The project was designed by Studio 804, a graduate student architecture and design program led by Dan Rockhill at the University of Kansas.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
All the cabinetry in the kitchen/dining area, including the door into the parlor bathroom, is of FSC-certified maple. Hand-blown lights of recycled glass hang over the dining table.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
A trifecta of pendants spruce up the casual dining space. Kim’s daughter Molly, who was also instrumental to the design vision, is a West Coast–based chef. She weighed in on the layout, from roasting pans to compost bins, essentially upgrading it to commercial standards.
The light-filled, modern kitchen has been updated with a marble-topped peninsula with breakfast-bar seating and plenty of storage. It also features Viking appliances including a built-in, stainless steel SubZero refrigerator.
KITCHEN
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
The open kitchen and dining area flows out to the courtyard.
This industrial-style kitchen with stainless steel counter tops is a chef's dream.
In the kitchen and bar, gold elements and fixtures break up crisp, white surfaces.
A glimpse of the galley kitchen in Jon's house. Microcement flooring with underfloor heating can be found throughout both homes.
Continuously run wood slats visually connect the open living spaces while adding a warm, textural component. Black linear pendants are a contemporary way of introducing overhead light.
The open kitchen is refined and elegant with clean joinery and cabinet design.
The guest suite includes a small patio accessed via the large glass doors, so guests can relax outside and take in the farm sights.
A small kitchenette allows guests to brew a cup of coffee or tea, or prepare a light meal. The brilliant blue, high-gloss cabinets are IKEA, similar to the KALLARP line, adorned with Schoolhouse Electric's Edgecliff Pulls. An oak wood countertop completes the picture.
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
The contractor installed the walnut trim, shelving, and cabinets sides and backing on site.
A Bosch 800 series dual fuel range and Caesarstone Raw Concrete countertop from IKEA.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
The entry segues into the open kitchen and living space. The second-floor mezzanine was once enclosed. By removing its walls, the architects brought in more light and a better connection to the outdoors.
Stainless steel Ikea kitchen elevated by the cherry wood cabinetry
The Olson Kundig-designed kitchen features green soapstone countertops and oak veneer cabinets, with custom Olson Kundig hardware.
The light green cabinetry keeps Yojigen Poketto feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
A sturdy concrete countertop curves around the entire length of the kitchen, finished in a texture Webster describes as “bug splattered.” Despite the unappetizing name, it works well for rolling out dough. Its circular motif reappears in the custom cabinets’ finger pulls, which also help ventilate the cupboards. The fixtures are from Kubus and the appliances are from Miele.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
Although it mimics the appearance of rickety mining shanties, the home is airtight. Triple-glazed windows and highly insulated walls contribute to its overall net-zero status.
On the opposite side, the kitchen overlooks a sitting room.
The kitchen features period-appropriate globe pendant lighting.
The renovated kitchen features a sleek island-peninsula, allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the glass-walled exterior to the inner atrium.
The larger kitchen/dining area also allows for easy and convenient entertaining.
In the kitchen and dining area, the Akoya pendant by Rich Brilliant Willing hangs over a Bend Goods Bistro Table; the Hoist Sconce over the Signature Hardware kitchen sink and faucet is also by RBW. A Material Kitchen cookware set and Kinto coffee set outfits the kitchen, along with Neenineen ceramics and Snowe glassware. A SMEG fridge adds a retro touch.
The kitchen features the original wood-paneled ceiling, polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry from Woodline Design, a black granite countertop, and stools from Restoration Hardware.
In white kitchens with black countertops, the countertop often becomes the focal point. Here, twin Foscarini Gregg pendants tie together a black table and this large island, made of oak with a thin, black stone countertop.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.