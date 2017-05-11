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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/counters : granite

Kitchen Pendant Lighting Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
This home in South Australia combines the owner's home for Art Deco and 1930s cruise ship design. In the kitchen, the powder blue cabinets and light pink kitchen island provide an alluring contrast.
While updated, the kitchen maintains its connection to its mid-century roots through pops of color used against a mostly neutral background.
A pair of Splügen Braü pendants from Flos hang near a kitchen island topped with black Swedish granite. The faucets are from Vola and the appliances are from Siemens.
Escalante Escape kitchen area/exterior
Pros: Granite is a very hard substance that is resistant to scratches, heat, and, when sealed, stains as well. Cons: Because granite naturally is porous, it does need to be resealed every 8 to 10 years to maintain its resistance to staining. Its higher price point puts it out of reach in some renovations.
Drawing on Wes Anderson’s distinctive visual style and Melbourne’s cafe culture, an Australian studio takes a fresh approach to a new cafe in Chengdu.
Light spills down over the exposed framework, and period lighting adds character. The counters are Black Vermont from Bedrosian in a leather finish, and the tile is Forest field tile from Heath.
The countertops are made of honed Zimbabwe black granite with no sealer to avoid finger smudges. The rug is an antique Tree of Life Oushak from 1st Dibs, and the pottery planter was found in San Miguel de Allende.
The island has soft-close cabinetry on three sides, making it possible to "wash a frying pan, stick it in the drawer, and then later take it out to cook with on the other side,
The kitchen island is made from formwork concrete, echoing the materiality of the walls, with a polished black granite top. “The countertop is very precise and sharp, which contrasts with the rustic concrete island,” says architect Rodrigo Simão. “It’s a very interesting mix.”
Guests enter the home by walking through the kitchen, following the same layout that existed when architect David Webber arrived on the scene; however, the sophisticated materials and warm lighting make the space much more inviting than it was before.
Kitchen
The bespoke marble table extends from the island and is flanked by elegant Bodystuhl chairs from Gebrüder Thonet Vienna. Johnny B. Good pendant lights by Ingo Maurer hang from above.
The kitchen island and attached table are a custom design in a natural stone called Elba Blue Marble.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The homeowners love the flow of the kitchen, dining room, living room, and butler’s pantry—so much so that they've already had more parties since moving in than they did in 26 years at their prior residence.
Eliminating the wall separating the kitchen from the dining room was a challenge, forcing Dupont Blouin to reconsider mechanical and electrical logistics.
The entire interior—including bespoke joinery and furniture—is crafted from timber.
The antler chandeliers above the kitchen table are from local lighting store Milton Lighting.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
This open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinetry, which is a type of laminate.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
A view back to the living area from the kitchen in the rear extension through the picture window.
The fully equipped, rustic-inspired chef's kitchen is just steps away from the dining room, which is accented by a large stone hearth. A wall of windows ushers ample natural lighting throughout.
Existing Thermador appliances were used in the kitchen, alongside a dark granite stone that Nye found for the countertops. Bride's Veil by Phase Design stools sit under Terho by Mater pendant lights.
A new banquette seating area tucked off the kitchen links to the breakfast terrace and has great views. "That's a nice perch to sit in and enjoy the kitchen and the landscape," says Woofter. Carolyn Woofter designed the custom copper hood to sync with the La Cornue stove beneath it.
Black granite counters top fir cabinets, and are accented by walnut open shelving in the new kitchen. The pendants are by Visual Comfort.
The built-in hardware is one of Simon's favorite elements of the kitchen. "We liked the idea of not having a lot of jewelry in this room," she says. The pendant lights are from Shades of Light, the bar stools from Interlude Home, the wall sconces from Cedar and Moss, and the accessories are from Everything But the House, an online auction house.
The kitchen was updated prior to 2014 with black honed granite countertops and a punchy tile backsplash.
The Nickell family, including children Dash and Arli, makes cookies in their new kitchen. "Both Shondi and Jake, being a part of Threadless, have such creative backgrounds themselves," says Suzanne. "The best part was just how seamless and easy it was to work through the colors and the palette and the materials."
A hammered copper farmhouse sink from Sinkology and copper hardware from Decorator Hardware contrast warmth against the blue and green tones of the cabinetry. The existing wood flooring was kept, just sanded and stained to match other areas of the house.
"Where the house sits, it’s sandwiched between these two structures," says Garry. This made accessing good natural light and views a challenge. A breakthrough move in the design consisted of installing windows on the north wall with glass-backed cabinets over them, thereby admitting natural light into the house, but not giving less-than-ideal views of surrounding buildings too much visual weight.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The renovation opened up the original galley kitchen. A tucked-away screen can close off the kitchen as needed, while the breakfast bar provides a casual spot to eat and additional prep space.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
The overhanging brass lights add a warm glow to the space, which nicely complements the cool pink and blue tones seen throughout the house.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
Gray cabinets are paired with granite countertops and a white marble island from Vermont.
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Patinated metal was used to create the arc of the kitchen cabinet.
The kitchen features the original wood-paneled ceiling, polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry from Woodline Design, a black granite countertop, and stools from Restoration Hardware.
The kitchen barstools are from Ligne Roset. Vintage, Jacques Biny black enameled metal pendants from the 1960s maintain a retro feel.
The homeowners take a seat at the island of their kitchen.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
White kitchens with black countertops don’t have to give a harsh vibe. This crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen boasts high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG. An arched carriage entrance and exposed beams connect the kitchen to this home’s rich past.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
A look at the spacious eating area, office nook, and a bespoke built-in daybed, completed with a reading light. Large doors open the space to the outdoors for integrated indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months.
The dining area and kitchen.
Here, more traditional details give way to contemporary design. Unadorned Anigre veneer millwork frames boldly articulated elements, such as the black lacquer espresso station and linear stainless-steel bar. The large island provides increased workspace, and the cabinets add extra storage without destroying the clean, contemporary lines. The flooring is Loire Limestone.
The expansive ground floor was further opened up with a new balcony design, great stairs, and a new kitchen that creates a home ideal for both large entertaining and intimate family dinners.
The abundance of white and gray surfaces and uninterrupted lines gives the kitchen a serene feel, which is enhanced by the views of the unspoiled countryside through the glazed doors. There is no shortage of worktop space, thanks to its C-shape design and large central island.
The corridor ends at the kitchen with a solid granite island that looks out over an open-plan dining and living area. This space features a fireplace and picture window that is set within a large concrete hearth wall.
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