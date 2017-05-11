All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/counters : concrete

68 Kitchen Pendant Lighting Concrete Counters Design Photos And Ideas

The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The kitchen, dining, and living area features simple furnishings and a neutral palette—the views are the focal point in the design.
In the kitchen, the designers painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf. A new black faucet echoes the cabinet pulls. The pendant is a Mini Disk hanging light from tossB.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
An Arteriors Wahlburg Chandelier hangs over the kitchen countertop.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Kitchen
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
The entry segues into the open kitchen and living space. The second-floor mezzanine was once enclosed. By removing its walls, the architects brought in more light and a better connection to the outdoors.
A sturdy concrete countertop curves around the entire length of the kitchen, finished in a texture Webster describes as “bug splattered.” Despite the unappetizing name, it works well for rolling out dough. Its circular motif reappears in the custom cabinets’ finger pulls, which also help ventilate the cupboards. The fixtures are from Kubus and the appliances are from Miele.
In the kitchen and dining area, the Akoya pendant by Rich Brilliant Willing hangs over a Bend Goods Bistro Table; the Hoist Sconce over the Signature Hardware kitchen sink and faucet is also by RBW. A Material Kitchen cookware set and Kinto coffee set outfits the kitchen, along with Neenineen ceramics and Snowe glassware. A SMEG fridge adds a retro touch.
Customized whitewashed woodwork with Caesarstone Fresh Concrete counters and a geometric Health Tile Little Diamond backsplash carry the neutral palette from the atrium into the kitchen. A Mooi pendant adds a nice subtle accent.
The light-filled kitchen is fitted out with glass fiber-reinforced concrete counters, quartern-sawn eucalyptus cabinets, as well as Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances.
The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Bert & May Terracotta Arcilla handmade tiles line the kitchen floor and are complemented by cabinets with IKEA carcasses and white-sprayed MDF doors. There is also a cast in-situ concrete counter, which can be used as a secondary dining area or breakfast bar.
The concrete countertops, walls, and staircase echo the home's refined modern design aesthetic.
Kitchen
The contemporary guest kitchen has been designed and built by Danish brand VIPP.
To create more natural light, Brentwood Builders also added a back door to the kitchen.
The kitchen and dining areas serve as the heart of the home and connect to a small greenhouse via stairs.
Two French doors open up the open-plan kitchen and dining area to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the water.
A Vipp kitchen and fireplace offer an upscale dining experience, even in the wilderness.
Interior designer Peter Fehrentz’s pied-à-terre in Berlin has a small kitchen with rosy pink kitchen cabinets that fit right in with the rest of the apartment’s chic and eclectic décor.
The custom cabinetry includes ample storage and a convenient mini desk.
The chef's kitchen boasts a La Cornue range, custom cabinetry, a farm sink, designer hardware, and a concrete top island.
014.CASA PEX
This phase one update included painting the cabinetry, replacing the hardware, coating the counters in concrete, laying new vinyl flooring, adding new storage and counters, and replacing the lighting.
The architects gently reworked the interior layout, replacing a small sitting room and bath/laundry with a new kitchen. The kitchen's wood cabinetry "references the original timber joinery elsewhere," write the architects.
The kitchen's new position takes advantage of morning light. Note how the white countertop doesn't disturb the original windows.
Kitchen Island
A peek at the large picture window that looks into the kitchen.
Thanks to the large window on one side that frames the natural scenery outdoors, the house feels much larger than its actual size.
A kitchen in the smallest of the three buildings.
The kitchen and dining connects to the living room.
Live edge dining table / kitchen island by Timberforge Woodworks
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
This flat in SoHo, Manhattan was styled by interior designer Alsun Keogh using the Norm kitchen with tombac and concrete counter top and side panels.
